TT futsal women team suffer massive defeat

THE TT women’s futsal team got off to a poor start at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, yesterday.

TT lost 14-0 to Thailand in a women’s first round Group C match at the Futsal Main Stadium.

Thailand were dominant for the entire match as they led 6-0 at halftime, before adding eight more goals in the second half. Ladawan Klinbunkaew led the way for Thailand scoring four goals.

TT will need to work on their finishing for the next match as 15 of their 25 shots were on target, but they could not convert any. Thailand attempted 74 shots with 30 being on goal. TT will play their next match on Wednesday against Tonga.

Today, swimmer Kael Yorke will represent TT in heat five of the men’s 100m butterfly from 9.37 am TT time.