TT futsal team in action at Youth Olympics

THE TT women's futsal team will be the first to represent this country at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, today.

The TT futsal team will play Thailand in a first round Group C match from 3 pm TT time. Tomorrow, swimmer Kael Yorke will line up in heat five of the men's 100-metre butterfly at 9.37 am TT time.

Yorke was TT's flag bearer for the opening ceremony, when the third edition of the Games started yesterday.

TT will be represented by 13 athletes at the Games which ends on October 16. The TT team will participate in track and field, women's futsal and swimming.