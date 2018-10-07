Red Force on course for third successive win Pooran hits another half-century in Super50 Cup as…

Canada batsman Bhavindu Adhihetty is bowled by Rayad Emrit during yesterday’s match against the TT Red Force.

THE TT Red Force were on course to win their third straight match in the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 tournament at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, last evening.

After victories over Windward Islands Volcanoes and Guyana Jaguars, the Red Force, up till press time were 161 for four in the 33rd over in chase of 208 to win against Canada.

Chasing 208 for victory, Kyle Hope and Nicholas Pooran led the way. Hope was on 46 not out and Pooran struck 66.

The Red Force got off to another disappointing start as the top order failed to impress. Openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, along with captain Denesh Ramdin all fell leg before as the Red Force were restricted to 57/3 in the 19th over.

Hope and Pooran started to rebuild the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking by rotating the strike.

After Red Force progressed to 97/3 in 25 overs, the pair grew in confidence and the boundaries started flowing. Pooran, who has scored three half centuries in the tournament, struck left-arm spinner Salman Nazar for two sixes and one four in one over. Pooran was bowled for 66 as Kieron Pollard joined Hope.

Canada batting first posted 207 for seven as a number of batsmen contributing without dominating at the crease. The Red Force bowlers, led by the spinners, contained the Canada batsmen throughout as boundaries were hard to come by. In fact, Canada did not hit any sixes during their innings.

After Canada were restricted to 44/2 in the ninth over, a solid partnership between Bhavindu Adhihetty and Harsh Thaker put Canada in a comfortable position on 94/2 in the 20th over. However, when Adhihetty was bowled for 32 by Rayad Emrit the innings lost some momentum.

The Red Force pacers were the leading wicket takers for the Red Force on this occasion, with Emrit snatching 3/58 in 10 overs and Ravi Rampaul taking 2/41 in 10 overs.

The spinners supported the pacers as the trio of Imran Khan, Khary Pierre and Sunil Narine all kept the scoring down. Narine and Khan were not among the wickets but only conceded 34 and 37 runs respectively in their 10-over spells. Pierre took 2/30 in 10 overs. Canada captain David Jacobs top scored with 37 off 57 deliveries with one four and Navneet Dhaliwal also pitched in with 32.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Guyana Jaguars hammered the West Indies B team by nine wickets, with 21.4 overs to spare.

New WI call-up Chanderpaul Hemraj slammed an unbeaten 103 while ex-WI all-rounder Christopher Barnwell was not out on 61 as the Jaguars reached their target of 193 for the loss of Trevon Griffith’s wicket for 14.

The West Indies B were restricted to 192/9 in their allotted 50 overs with former TT and WI youth players Keagan Simmons and Kirstan Kallicharan each scoring 44.

Left-arm bowlers – pacer Raymon Reifer and spinner Veerasammy Permaul claimed 2/30 and 2/47 respectively.

Summarised Scores – CANADA 207/7 (David Jacobs 37, Navneet Dhaliwal 32, Bhavindu Adhihetty 32; Rayad Emrit 3/58, Ravi Rampaul 2/41, Khary Pierre 2/30) vs TT RED FORCE 165/4 (33 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 66, Kyle Hope 46 not out).