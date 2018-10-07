Pierre earns call-up to WI T20 team

LEFT-ARM spinner Khary Pierre earned a maiden call-up to West Indies T20 team for the three-match series in India, from November 4-11, while there were recalls for left-handed batsman Darren Bravo and all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

The West Indies selection panel announced their respective 15-man teams for both the T20 and One Day International (ODI) series – the ODIs will comprise of five games, from October 21 to November 1.

As reported in Friday’s Newsday, veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was not selected in both the ODI and T20 teams, while experienced leg-spinner Samuel Badree paid the price for an inconsistent Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season as he was not included in the T20 squad.

But left-handed Guyana Jaguars opener Chanderpaul Hemraj was included in the ODI team for the first time, after consistent returns in both the 2018 Super50 Cup which took place in January, and the WI ‘A’ team tour of England.

Other new faces on the WI limited-overs teams are the Jamaica pair of all-rounder Fabian Allen and pace bowling sensation Oshane Thomas, middle-order batsman Sunil Ambris (ODI), left-arm pacer Obed McCoy (T20) and all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford (T20).

According to a media release from Cricket West Indies yesterday, experienced all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out due to injury and pacer Alzarri Joseph, who was replaced by Sherman Lewis for the current Test series against India, will undergo a fitness test before leaving for India.

From the July-August limited-overs series at home to Bangladesh (the West Indies lost both ODI and T20 series 2-1), Sheldon Cottrell, Kieran Powell, Jason Mohammed (ODIs), Badree, Andre Fletcher and Kesrick Williams (T20s) were left out.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave said in the media release, “The team will have a camp before the start of the ODI series in Guwahati, so we had to select the squad before the start of the Super50 Cup, in order to organise flights and visas. With the CPL finishing last month, there was no reason to delay announcing the T20 squad.”

Chairman of the Selection Panel, Courtney Browne, also commented on the squads chosen.

About the ODI team, the ex-WI wicket-keeper said, “As we continue our Cricket World Cup preparations, the tour of India provides a great opportunity to expose some of our young talent. Hemraj, Allen and Thomas will get their opportunity to showcase their skills, along with Ambris, who is returning to the fold.”

“We will be without our stalwart, Chris Gayle for this Indian tour and the next tour against Bangladesh as he has declined selection at this time, however, he has made himself available for the selection for the visit of England to the Caribbean and the (Cricket World Cup) in 2019.”

With regards to the T20 team, Browne noted, “With the 2020 ICC World T20 two years away and the limited amount of T20 Internationals within the next year, the panel believes at this juncture it is time to invest in the young players that have emerged over the last two years from WI A and B teams, along with 2018 CPL.

“The panel believes that this new group of cricketers, in addition to their cricketing skills, will have the athleticism needed to improve our fielding, which will be vital to our success,” he continued. “The selection of a young group two years prior to the World T20 gives the coaching staff time to help them with their skills and for the team to develop into a cohesive and competitive unit.

“The team will continue to retain some experienced players who will work alongside the younger group. We wish the team every success on a challenging assignment in India and, offer our congratulations to the players making their international debuts and welcome back Darren Bravo and Kieran Pollard to international cricket.”

SQUADS –

One-Day: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

T20: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.