New law graduates told, ‘do not become bad apples

ATTENTIVE: A cross section of the law graduates listen to the various speakers at the graduation ceremony held at the UWI sport and physical education centre on Saturday. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

JENSEN LA VENDE

ONE-HUNDRED AND THIRTY-SEVEN new law graduates were admonished by a Caribbean Court of Justice judge yesterday to never forget their code, stay humble and keep learning as they begin their lives as attorneys.

During his address, Jamaican-born Justice Winston Anderson thanked the Council of Legal Education at the Hugh Wooding Law School at the graduation ceremony held at the University of the West Indies’ Sport and Physical Education Centre (UWI SPEC). The graduates, who are yet to be called to the bar giving them the legal right to practise law in their respective countries, were given their first confirmation by a judge who instilled in them that for all intents and purposes there were attorneys and, as such, should operate in that sphere.

Anderson, who did not hold back from speaking about some of the ills in the profession, told the graduates that lawyers practise constantly because they are not perfect. He joked that in Canada it was so cold that attorneys kept their hands in their own pockets. While the crowd chuckled, he reminded them that there are bad apples in the bunch and they should not be that.

Anderson told the graduates to never forget their code and to make it their creed, and once they adhere to it, they will be kept by it. He added that they should not limit themselves to the country of their birth as the Caribbean was now their society. He told them that while some countries are saturated with lawyers, there are others that are not and invited them to fill the gaps in those countries under the Caribbean Single Market Economy and the revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

“Constantly examine the law and keep learning,” he said adding that they should remember that they stood on the shoulders of others and they too should become a stepping stone. He said, in Jamaica the concept of continuous learning is so stringent that attorneys must provide evidence of such in order to keep practising. His final admonition was for them to remain humble and grateful. He added that graduates from the school have filled the positions in the country including Chief Justice and President, and lawyers have the "awesome privilege" of helping people everyday.

"Your community needs you to aspire. To build a society of peace, justice and law. Many of the catalysts of change have been members of your profession – Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln. There is no reason why you should not follow in their footsteps."

Some of the more notable graduates were Grenadian Crystal Braveboy-Chetram who made the merit list which can only be achieved with at least nine As in 11 courses. There were five attorneys who made the Principal's Honour Role – Ashley Henry, Kimberley Mayers, Crystal Paul, Arya Redhead and Algith Richelieu.