Naps bridge gap with leaders Pres

Randy Harris of QRC leans over on the back of Presentation San Fernando’s Darnell Hospedales as he vies for a ball during yesterday’s SSFL Premier Division game at the QRC Ground, St Clair.

A LATE item from Seon Shippley saw Naparima College record a 1-0 win over Carapichaima East Secondary yesterday, which effectively closed the gap between themselves and league-leading southern rivals Presentation College, who simultaneously dropped their first points in the 2018 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier League season.

At QRC’s school ground in St Clair, Jordan Riley also scored late to secure a crucial point for Presentation College, the defending Premier Division champions. Captain Anfernee Stokes was on target for QRC in the first half.

The results meant that both Presentation College and Naparima College would end round seven level on 19 points from six wins and a draw each.

They, however, remain separated on goal-difference with Presentation holding the one-goal advantage.

It was an unfortunate day for the host teams as Valencia Secondary and St Benedict’s College were the only schools to record wins in front of the home team supporters.

St Benedict’s thanks to a fine team effort cruised past Trinity College Moka 4-0, with Keon Boney scoring a fine brace, while Valencia recorded a 1-0 victory over St Anthony’s College.

San Juan North continued their unbeaten run with their fifth victory in six matches, while compounding Fatima’s misery with a 1-0 away win thanks to yet another goal from forward Jerry Morris.

St Mary’s College were on a bye for the round.