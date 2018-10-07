Man held after attempt to rob taxi driver

STE Madeleine police detained a 42-year-old machine operator at a service station in Cocoyea where he attempted to rob a La Romaine taxi driver early this morning.

Police said at about 1.15 am the driver, having finished filling his gas tank at the Carousel Service Station near the Mon Repos roundabout, was sitting when a man ran up to the car. The man announced a robbery, but the driver came out the car and a struggle ensued between them. Onlookers saw the commotion and contacted the police. PC Ramkissoon and other Ste Madeleine police were nearby on patrol and responded.

They arrested the suspect, of Princes Town, who is expected to be charged with assault with intent to rob.

The police handed the suspect over to Mon Repos police and investigations are ongoing.