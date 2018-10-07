Is your lamp lit?

LEELA RAMDEEN

WHILE I WAS in London in August, a ten-year-old boy, who had tried to commit suicide twice, and who was receiving counselling, told me: “I am learning not to fear death.”

Family breakdown, child abuse, and child neglect can be traumatic. Our task is to be alert; to know the signs and to know where to seek help. TT has the third highest rate of suicide in the Caribbean – with Guyana and Suriname first and second (WHO study).

As reported in the Guardian on July 18, “According to the World Health Organisation statistics, every year, almost one million people die from suicide, a global mortality rate of 16 per 100,000, or one death every 40 seconds. In the last 45 years, suicide rates have increased by 60 per cent worldwide.

“Suicide is among the three leading causes of death among those aged 15-44 in some countries, and the second leading cause of death in the 10-24 years age group. These figures do not include suicide attempts, which are up to 20 times more frequent than completed suicide.”

Suicide is a public health issue that impacts people from all strata of society. We must develop and implement a comprehensive national suicide prevention strategy.

I wish to celebrate the lives of three outstanding people who have passed away recently. Last week I attended three funerals. I delivered the eulogy at Mary Joyce Robinson’s funeral (see Catholic News). She was my Latin teacher at Holy Faith Convent, Couva.

This woman of God has left us an enduring legacy, not only as an exemplar in the field of education, but as a warm, caring, compassionate human being. She helped to shape the lives of thousands of women, men, and children whom she taught over a period of 55 years; forming consciences, building character, and motivating us to set high standards for ourselves.

On Friday I went to Grenada for the day, to attend the funeral of Bishop emeritus Sydney Anicetus Charles, the third bishop of the Diocese of St George’s, Grenada. I remember all the wonderful discussions we had whenever he stayed with my family in London. What a humble man he was; dedicated to serve selflessly.

Bishop Harvey’s powerful homily was moving. He reminded us of the challenges/racism that Bishop Charles and the five other locally trained diocesan priests faced in TT after their ordination in 1954.

The image of the then Fr Charles closing the door of the presbytery and experiencing what Bishop Harvey called “the radical loneliness of priesthood,” at the time in which he was ordained, contrasted sharply with the outgoing, witty bishop that I came to know and love dearly.

He was a good shepherd; sanctifying, governing and teaching the faithful. Let us celebrate his legacy of faithful service during his 64 years of priestly ordination. We are deeply grateful for the gift of his life.

On October 29, I attended the funeral of my cousin, Dr Dhanrajie Dial-Seupersad, TT’s first female paediatrician. She received a national award in 2007. She and Petronella Manning-Alleyne set up the first neo-natal unit in TT. Her dear husband, neurosurgeon Dr Ralph Seupersad, will certainly miss her. They were married for 54 years.

The moving tributes paid to her, eg by members of the medical fraternity, including those she tutored, show that she was highly respected in her field. She was a generous person with a deep spirituality rooted in her Hindu faith. Indeed, her guru often stayed at her home in Maraval during his visits from India.

Let’s keep our lamps lit and the flame of our faith burning. Feed the flame by living by the tenets of your faith, as none of us knows the hour of our death.

Leela Ramdeen is the chair of CCSJ and director of CREDI