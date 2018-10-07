Increased allocation for families of protective services members

THE National Security Ministry’s allocation for the compensation of families of members of the protective services who lose their lives in the line of duty has been increased in the 2018/2019 budget. According to the Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure 2019, this expenditure has been increased from $1 million in 2017 to $5 million in 2019. This figure was $2 million in 2018.

This initiative was first announced in September 2014 under the People’s Partnership government came into effect under the incumbent People’s National Movement administration. The draft estimates also show a small increase in expenditure for criminal compensation injuries from $1.5 to $2 million from 2018 to 2019. No money has been allocated for the Mentoring Programme for Youth at Risk in 2019. The last allocation was $212,932 in 2017.

Expenditure for the Forensic Science Centre has been increased from $10,381,600 last year to $$15,887,100 for 2019. The lifeguard service’s expenditure increased from $20,717,000 to $23,883,460.

The Fire Service received a huge increase in expenditure from $40,664,700 in 2018 to $72,807,420 in 2019. There was a reduction in expenditure for the Prison Service from $117,992,600 in 2018 to $108,102,900 for next year. The Regiment’s expenditure for 2019 is $75,911,300 for 2019. This represents an increase of $24,993,300 from its 2018 expenditure of $50,918,000. There is no money allocated for the now disbanded community comfort patrol. There is a $190,000,000 allocation for the Strategic Services Agency for 2019. This is a $30 million increase in its allocation for 2018.

Expenditure for the ministry overall increased from $3,077,704,159 in 2018 to $3,550,000,000 in 2019.