IATF Cpl released and 2 Venezuelans to be deported

FLASHBACK: A National Security Ministry official (centre) processes Venezuelan nationals at the Venezuelan Embassy last Friday. 82 detainees were repatriated to Venezuela. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE police corporal detained in Los Iros, Erin, with regards to having two illegal Venezuelans in his car on Friday night was released late yesterday without any charges.

Investigations found that the policeman, assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force, did not break any laws. The two women, however, remained in custody and are expected to be deported.

Shortly before 8 pm yesterday the police service issued a release on the issue saying one of the women overstayed her time while the other entered Trinidad illegally. Detention notices were issued to them, it said.

The release said southwestern division police received information while on patrol at about 11 pm on Friday in Los Iros. They intercepted the car driven by the policeman and saw the two other female occupants.

Police took them to the Erin Police Station. Police from the Immigration Department in San Fernando interviewed the Venezuelans. After police from the Counter Trafficking Unit investigated the matter, they released the corporal as the “enquires did not unearth the commission of any offence.”