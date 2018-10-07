‘High-risk’ prisoner under surveillance

A “high-risk” prisoner is under round-the-clock surveillance by a select team of officers at the Maximum Security Prison in Golden Grove, Arouca in the aftermath of the shooting death of Prisons Supt Wayne Jackson last Tuesday night. The killing happened as Jackson arrived at his Malabar home at around 7.30pm. He was shot more than 30 times.

On Saturday around 1 am, a task force comprised of police officers, soldiers and members of the Prisons Service’s rapid response unit, searched several cells in the prison, including the cell of the particular prisoner. The team allegedly found three cell phones.

Police are hoping that with the seizure of the cell phones, they will be able to get useful information on the Jackson’s murder. The phones were handed over to the Police Service’s cybercrime unit.

Sources revealed the phones have several text and WhatsApp messages to people suspected of being members of a gang.

Yesterday, acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke confirmed the seizure of phones but said he could not comment any further.