Garcia: Special needs students in focus

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia says education and training receiving the highest allocation in the 2018/2019 budget means the ministry can better focus on the education of children with special needs.

Education and training received $7.392 billion, about $100 million more than last year, and for the second consecutive year was the highest budget item.

“We are very grateful we got the allocation. It will assist us in carrying out our mandate,” Garcia said.

Speaking with Newsday in a phone interview last week, he said in keeping with the ministry’s mandate there were some specific areas that needed focus – the education of the child who has special needs; technical vocational aspect of education; and a careful look at the tertiary education sector.

“Again, the allocation will assist us in addressing these sectors.”

He said the education system is built on three major planks: access, where the aim is for all children of school age to have access to an education; equity, to ensure all students have equal opportunities; and quality, to ensure students who have access and an equal chance the education must be a high quality. In response to the allocation, TT Unified Teachers Association president Lynsley Doodhai said the large allocations were not being reflected in upgrades of primary schools, and after the last budget the majority of schools did not receive direct funding to repair schools or pay contractors. Garcia said each child must have access to education, it must be equitable and it must be ensured quality is provided.

“To meet these needs, education must be offered in an environment conducive to learning and teaching. And therefore infrastructure issues must form just one part of our thrust in education.” He reiterated the allocation will assist in carrying out the mandate and the view of the ministry was that no child must be left behind. “Regardless of where a child is presently located, we have a responsibility to provide that child with the best education opportunities that will allow him to operate at his fullest potential.”