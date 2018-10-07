Finding solutions to student indiscipline

THE EDITOR: There is a problem in our schools which manifests itself as violence. Violence is a symptom of a problem – indiscipline.

A management technique I learned many years ago is problem-solving. These are the steps I use to solve all problems.

1. Acknowledge and identify the problem.

2. Identify the desired measurable outcomes.

3. Identify the root cause/s.

4. Make a list of the solutions.

5. Set a schedule to measure the outcomes.

What type of solution are we looking for? Do we want children who act in a disciplined manner at school because they are being forced to by police or constant monitoring? Or do we want children who behave in a disciplined manner in and out of school because they chose to?

If we want to force children to behave in a disciplined manner at school through force and coercion then we need go no further with this problem-solving exercise. Our objective can be achieved by employing more police for the schools and building a lock-up in each school.

I suspect we would prefer children who behave in a disciplined manner out of choice.

What are some of the causes of indiscipline in school?

Undisciplined children in school are most likely the same out of school; they came in like that; they are seeking attention; they know no better (lack of education); their behaviour is acceptable; there are no consequences for such behaviour; low self-esteem; misplaced aggression; being overwhelmed by academic expectations; lack of empathy; lack of self-respect; lack of respect for others; no training in civility; lack of love; lack of parental guidance; psychosis.

Within the causes above lie the root causes. When those are identified and addressed the behaviour changes we desire will follow. You decide.

My recommendations to address the problem of indiscipline and its symptoms in our schools is to embark on a radical change in our approach to time spent in school.

1. Introduce a subject called civility in the school curriculum.

2. Introduce mindful meditation at all levels.

3. Start conducting parenting classes. This can be done in small doses at PTA meetings.

4. Include mindful meditation in the parenting classes.

ENOS ANDERSON via e-mail