Cyclist killed on PBR

A cyclist was knocked down and left to die in the car that struck him after the driver abandoned the vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place along the Priority Bus Route near Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua last evening. The cyclist smashed through the windscreen due to the impact and was pinned between the dashboard and the front seats. Gruesome images of the mangled body began circulating on social media last night.

Up to press time, there was no identity for the deceased. Officers of the Arouca Police Station are continuing investigations.