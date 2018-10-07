Craters on EMR causing jams

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh (Member of Parliament for St Joseph) and Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, all of whom do not drive on the Eastern Main Road.

There are some craters, just as one exits the Uriah Butler Highway after the traffic lights, heading west along the Eastern Main Road (EMR) before Carib, that are causing some terrible traffic jams. I was in one on Saturday.

Due to the depth of these craters, drivers have to merge into one lane or play Russian roulette and filter to the middle lane of the EMR.

Could you goodly gentlemen please do something to alleviate the sufferings of the public?

LINUS F DIDIER, Mt Hope