Cpl held with illegal Venezuelans

A MEMBER of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is assisting southwestern division police with regards to having two illegal Venezuelans in his car.

Police conducting routine roadblock checks at SS Erin Road in Los Iros intercepted a car driven by the 41-year-old corporal at about 1 am today. According to a police report, there were two Venezuelan women in the car. Initial checks found that they were in the country illegally.

"As a procedure" police detained him to investigate if he committed offences contrary to the Trafficking in Persons Act or broke any other laws, a senior policeman told Sunday Newsday.

The women are expected to be handed over to the Immigration Department in San Fernando for verification of their statuses in the country.

