Cops seek help in fatal hit-and-run

File Photo by Shane Superville

POLICE are asking for the public’s help to find the driver who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run which happened yesterday at the Priority Bus Route (PBR) near WASA in El Dorado.

Dead is 64-year-old cyclist Leroy Calliste of El Dorado.

Police said at about 5.45pm the driver of the small red band maxi pulled to the left onto the shoulder and stopped while proceeding east along the PBR. The driver of a Lexus car, driving behind the maxi, told police he was about to pass the maxi when the cyclist rode out from in front of the taxi onto the lane and crashed into his car. The victim died on the scene and the maxi taxi driver drove off.

Police want anyone with information about the identity of the maxi taxi driver to contact them at 999, 555, 911 or the nearest police station.