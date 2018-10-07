$16.6 million for TTT

STATE-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) Limited has been allocated an expenditure of $16.6 million for fiscal 2019. This information was contained in the Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure which was laid in the House of Representatives last week Monday, prior to the presentation of the 2008/2019 budget.

The document showed there was no money allocated for TTT from fiscal 2017 to 2018. TTT was re-launched on August 30 by the Prime Minister and Communications Minister Stuart Young.

“One of the messages we want to share today and the purpose of TTT going forward is the responsibility of the media ensuring we give the public accurate news and not fall into the trap of misinformation,” Young said then. Dr Rowley said TTT could be the gold standard for broadcasting in TT. The draft estimates also show no funding was allocated from fiscal 2017 to 2019 for TTT’s predecessor company, Caribbean New Media Group.

The Government printery received an allocation of $200,000 in 2019. For the same period, the National Archives’ allocation is $40,000. The Freedom of Information Unit has an allocation of $540,160 for fiscal 2019. All of these entities fall under the Communications Ministry which received an allocation of $188,089,480 in fiscal 2019.

The budget debate continues in the House today from 10 am.