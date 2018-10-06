UWI ranking a reflection of education

THE EDITOR: As a graduate of UWI, St Augustine, I am proud to have read in the newspapers that the university is now ranked among the world’s top institutions by the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

This is the first time that UWI has achieved this remarkable feat, having being ranked at 51 out of the 1,258 universities which were assessed.

In my view, a crucial aspect of UWI’s success in this global educational survey is as a result of the education system producing top-performing CAPE students who can excel at tertiary level education.

The university’s instructors also need to be commended for their part in producing academically brilliant graduates in the various tertiary subject areas year after year.

I hope this partnership between the Ministry of Education and UWI continues to produce tremendous academic successes for the university in the future, so that our TT and regional graduates continue to show to the rest of the world that they are just as good and in many cases better than their counterparts in other universities around the world.

DARRYL COOPER, San Fernando