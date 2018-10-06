Spend some money on fixing roads

THE EDITOR: The budget has been presented and the price of regular gasoline has gone up, which means it will now cost more to full our tanks. I doubt very much this will cause a reduction of cars on the roads.

Grocery bills are already high and only time will tell when they will get higher. So what do we do?

We have no choice but to try and manage our spending better in the grocery by cutting down on the basics and using of our cars less. But our bad roads are a real problem. We have hundred of miles of bad roads all over Trinidad, too numerous to mention.

The one that really upsets me as I live in the West is the Chaguaramas Main Road. Years ago it was a pleasure to take a drive through Chaguaramas enjoying the ambience of the sea on one side and the beautiful greenery on the other. However, all that is lost now as you cannot take your eyes off the road for one second because of the number of potholes. The Government is spending millions of dollars on new roads, which is good, but please spend some to fix existing roads.

GERARD DUVAL, Petit Valley