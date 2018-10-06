Sister: Hit-and-run accident claimed Philmore’s life

A HIT-and-run accident is what claimed the life of Ken “Professor” Philmore contrary to earlier reports. In eulogising her brother, yesterday, Antoinette Philmore said he did not run off the road as first reported.

“He was struck from behind. He told us this with his own mouth,” Antoinette told the Newsday after the funeral held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando. She said she did not know if police were pursuing the case from this angle, but he was able to give the statement to the cops before he passed.

“He never lost consciousness after the accident and was able to give a statement to the police and to the doctors and tell them that he was hit from behind,” she said as she thanked the police for their prompt response after the accident and taking him to the hospital.

“I believe it was their swift response that allowed us to spend five more days with Ken, otherwise he would have bled out on the scene.”

Philmore, 59, died on September 30 – six days after his Toyota Hilux crashed near Claxton Bay on the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Earlier reports suggested that the van “picked up a skid” around 8.45 am on September 24 (Republic Day), and flipped several times before coming to a stop.

Antoinette said he was returning to his Maracas, St Joseph home, after performing in San Fernando when the accident happened.

“Ken was on his way home, it appeared that his vehicle was hit from behind.” She shared with mourners, who packed the auditorium to bid him final farewell, the extent of his injuries. “His internal injuries were massive. Broken ribs, punctured lungs. When the doctors went in, they said it was worse than they expected. His greatest challenge was his lungs. Ken was an avid smoker and his lungs were already compromised. Doctors and nurses did their best and we thank the South West Regional Health Authority, and the CEO of the San Fernando General Hospital who put their best medical team on Ken’s case.

“Ken did not die out of carelessness. He succumbed naturally to his injuries and as a family of faith we believe his time has come for his next journey. Doctors and nurses, you tried your best, but God is in charge.

After the service, a Carnival-like procession made its way to Guide’s Funeral Home, Coffee Street, where Philmore was cremated in a private ceremony