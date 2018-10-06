Save our young men, Mr CoP

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

I write to you because I believe you would be receptive to suggestions from members of the public in the fight against the frightening crime in our country.

I first commend the police for the amazing work they are doing for the youth in various communities through the police youth clubs. Unfortunately, there is just so much they can do in terms of numbers, so I am appealing to you to try to inspire other groups to mentor and reach out to our young people in at-risk areas.

I have recently been touched by two stories from victims of armed robberies. In both cases one bandit was left to watch the victims while the place was ransacked for valuables by others. The victims said they were struck by the respect shown to them by the armed bandit guarding them as they lay on the floor.

In the first case, a well known business place was held up early one morning. One of the victims, a mother, told me her “heart broke” for the young man, who called her “aunty” and spoke to her in a respectful tone.

In the second incident, in which a friend of mine’s and two others were robbed at his home, the young man with the gun engaged in respectful conversation with them as they too lay on the floor, calling my friend “uncle” and even going so far as to tell him he wasn’t “good” in school but had liked geography.

Our school system has failed our young people, Mr Commissioner. This year our Minister of Education was upset by the number of students who had performed badly at the SEA. What do you think the fate of these young people will be when they enter secondary school? An inability to even read properly will ensure they can achieve nothing academically. It will ensure their teachers will get frustrated with them, which will lead to them being insulted in front of the class.

Our young teachers do not have the training nor the experience to be counsellors to a troubled child. This is one of the reasons for the increasing violence in school and on the streets. Young people feeling frustrated and embarrassed and reaching out to gangs in school and in their communities to give them “ranking” and status.

As a retired visual arts teacher for over 30 years, I can assure you that some of these young bandits are amazing artists, musicians, panmen, actors, craftsmen and athletes whose talents have not been unearthed. They join gangs and once they are in they cannot get out. They are shot and killed if they try.

Mr Commissioner, if you had seen the art exhibition at Long Circular Mall some months ago, featuring the works of condemned prisoners from Carrera, you would understand where I am coming from.

Sentenced to life, these young men found guilty of murder have now become master painters. Now exposed to yoga classes and ministers of different faiths visiting the prison, these men I met standing with their paintings and interacting with interested viewers were a far cry from the murderers they had been when they entered those walls.

While I am not saying that all young bandits can be rescued from a life of criminal and violent activity, some can. There are many young men wasting time in school right now, up to no good – cutting classes and robbing other students. These are your murderers of tomorrow.

Please appeal to those who can do something about it to introduce in all schools and in our communities the visual and performing arts. Expose our teenagers, especially in at-risk communities, to sports, furniture making, plumbing, barbering, tailoring – skills that they can move into and that will give them hope for a future. After they leave school at 17 will be too late; they will already have joined gangs.

Without an intervention, crimes including murders will increase.

H BARNESvia e-mail