Priests show off culinary skills

Fr Gerard Tang Choon presents Bourg Mulatresse pepper shrimp.

IN spite of the rainy weather last week Friday, the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain was filled with priests and members of almost every RC parish, who turned out for Priests Can Cook Too – a fundraiser for seven primary schools in need of repairs.

The schools include Our Lady of Laventille, Diego Martin Boys’, Petit Valley Boys’ and La Romaine RC.

Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Harris, along with some 75 priests and deacons, came out to show off their culinary skills and a little more subtly, vie for bragging rights.

Archbishop Jason Gordon did his barbecue pigtail on the spot, so too did the St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union with their Cuban Style Roast Pork.

A variety of dishes made from shrimp, chicken, pork and fish and vegetables were served up.

Entertainment came from singer John Thomas, whose You Raise Me Up was a joy to listen to, Alicia Jagessar, who had patrons dancing to her sweet parang music, St Anthony’s Valley Angels pan ensemble, Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra, which thrilled the crowd, and Dexter Blaxx Stewart, whom patrons didn’t want to leave the stage.

The event was organised by the staff of Archbishop’s House and the Catholic Education Board of Management, with support from the St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union.