Pooran leads Red Force batting again

TT Red Force batsman Nicholas Pooran hooks to the boundry against the Guyana Jugaurs at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair in the Cricket West Indies Super50 encounter yesterday.Pooran top scored with 75.

ANOTHER top innings from Nicholas Pooran helped the TT Red Force to a competitive total against the Guyana Jaguars in round two of the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 tournament at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

Pooran top scored with 75 to guide the Red Force to 242 all out in the final over.

The other Red Force batsmen struggled to find fluency as nobody else reached 30.

The opening pair of Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons got Red Force off to a positive start putting on 51 for the first wicket. However, Lewis (22), Kyle Hope (two) and Simmons (26) all fell in quick succession, as Red Force were reduced to 67/3 in the 15th over.

Pooran and Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin then put on 63 for the fourth wicket, with the former dominating the partnership.

Ramdin, who was one of five Red Force batsmen to get out in the twenties, was caught for 28 by Christopher Barnwell off Ralmaal Lewis when he chipped down the wicket and skied the ball to the covers.

Pollard contributed 20, before Pooran was the sixth wicket to fall with the score on 194 in the 42nd over.

Pooran was caught at deep mid wicket for 75 off 80 deliveries with six fours and two sixes to give Romario Shepherd the scalp.

Pooran top scored for the Red Force with 89 in the opening match against Windward Islands Volcanoes on Wednesday. Dwayne Bravo scored 23 at the end of the innings to help boost the total.

Clinton Pestano (3/46) and Shepherd (3/56) both took three wickets for the Jaguars.

At press time jaguars were 96/3 after 22 overs.