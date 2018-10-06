Point Fortin man drowns near boardwalk

Photo courtesy: Theillers B&B

CARENAGE police along with Coast Guard officers yesterday fished out the body of Satish Goolcharan, of Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, who drowned while swimming close to the boardwalk at Carenage around 11.20 am yesterday.

Goolcharan’s body was retrieved by Coast guard officers around 2 pm almost two hours after he drowned.

His body was viewed by a doctor who ordered the removal of the body to the Forensic Science Centre.

According to reports, around 11.20 am Goolcharan, who was liming with friends during an outing at the boardwalk, was last seen swimming close to the area. When friends made a check for him he could not be found.

Carenage police were alerted and they contacted the Coast Guard which resulted in a search being mounted.