Paula-Mae: Girls must be resilient

President Paula-Mae Weekes speaks to Brownies at their booth on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, to the delight of Division Commissioner Nadine Joseph, after a thanksgiving service of the Girl Guides Association. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

Saying TT is a nation where violence against women is often committed, President Paula-Mae Weekes has urged members of the Girl Guides Association to take advantage of the skills and training offered by the association so they could grow into resilient and self-assured individuals.

“Most of you are old enough to understand that we live in a nation in which violence is often committed against women and you should know the values and skills that you are now learning through your various activities and interactions will enable you in the future to be bold and confident and understand your value as an individual.

None of us can doubt that it is becoming more and more important in our nation for women to be self-assured and resilient.”

The President was speaking at a thanksgiving service at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando to officially welcome her as Girl Guides Patron today.