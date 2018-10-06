Ode to a fallen pan soldier

THE EDITOR: Our paths crossed unplanned

It was at Pancho’s restaurant I met the man

Ken "Professor" Philmore was drinking his favourite cowheel soup

Surrounded by an excited group

Ken was full of laughter and joy

He was like a father with a brand new baby boy

His infectious laughter, warmth and humanity

Was in stride with his love for people and his country TT

As a pannist, composer and arranger

Ken "Professor" Philmore was among the best

His 1990 composition Pan by Storm could pass any test

The judges on that Panorama night

They almost caused a north/south fight

The consensus was that Ken and Fonclaire won

It would have been the second time a south band shone

First, was Hatters in 1975

That band put a licking on north bands that ran and hide

Ken your death has brought tears to my eyes

It has me asking: Why? Why?

However, we have found memories of your amazing runs

And how you made the tenor pan hum

Ken "Professor" Philmore

Ride on to glory, ride on pan soldier

Go, arrange pan in heaven, my friend!

KEITH ANDERSON via e-mail