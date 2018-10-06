Ode to a fallen pan soldier
THE EDITOR: Our paths crossed unplanned
It was at Pancho’s restaurant I met the man
Ken "Professor" Philmore was drinking his favourite cowheel soup
Surrounded by an excited group
Ken was full of laughter and joy
He was like a father with a brand new baby boy
His infectious laughter, warmth and humanity
Was in stride with his love for people and his country TT
As a pannist, composer and arranger
Ken "Professor" Philmore was among the best
His 1990 composition Pan by Storm could pass any test
The judges on that Panorama night
They almost caused a north/south fight
The consensus was that Ken and Fonclaire won
It would have been the second time a south band shone
First, was Hatters in 1975
That band put a licking on north bands that ran and hide
Ken your death has brought tears to my eyes
It has me asking: Why? Why?
However, we have found memories of your amazing runs
And how you made the tenor pan hum
Ken "Professor" Philmore
Ride on to glory, ride on pan soldier
Go, arrange pan in heaven, my friend!
KEITH ANDERSON via e-mail
