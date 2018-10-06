Nuts for coconuts

COCONUT, I can’t think of life without this mighty nut. There would be no oil down, no sweet bread, no coconut drops. And let’s not forget callaloo, rice and peas, ochro rice, sugar- cakes, ice cream, and the list goes on and on.

This mighty nut has become super popular within the last few years, with its numerous health benefits. It is beneficial in all its forms, from water, to meat to milk. Coconut vendors still offer fresh coconut water from the nuts, and the markets and groceries offer dried coconuts to make milk, and grated options for use in confections.

Dried coconuts, once opened and flesh grated, freeze perfectly, so you can enjoy the convenience for easy recipe usage.

Here are some tried and true popular recipes that forever delight!

Coconut bake

4½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup butter

1 tbs brown sugar

¼ tsp salt

2 tsp instant yeast

1 cup freshly made coconut milk

¼ cup freshly grated coconut

Warm coconut milk to about 120F.

Place flour, yeast, salt and brown sugar into a work bowl.

Add butter and rub it into the flour until the mixture resembles fine crumbs.

Add shredded coconut and mix.

Pour in enough coconut milk to make a firm dough. If more liquid is needed add a little water.

Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead lightly until smooth and soft.

Divide dough into 2 pieces and roll each piece into an 8-inch circle, prick with a fork and place onto baking trays.

Let rest for 20 minutes and bake in a preheated 400 F oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Toasted coconut cake

1 cup finely shredded fresh

coconut

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

2⅓ cups cake flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tbs grated orange zest

½ tsp orange extract or vanilla

¼ cup fresh orange juice

Preheat oven to 325F

Line, grease and flour the base and sides of a 9-inch cake tin.

Spread coconut onto a baking tray and lightly toast for about 5 minutes, just until coconut is dry and just beginning to turn colour, do not brown coconut.

Crumble lightly with your fingers.

Cream butter until light, add sugar one tablespoon at a time beating well until sugar is dissolved and mixture is fluffy.

Sift flour with baking powder

Add eggs one at a time beating well between additions.

Combine orange juice, orange zest and orange extract or vanilla.

Combine coconut with flour mixture.

Fold in flour alternately with juice in three additions, beginning and ending with flour.

Spoon batter into prepared tin, bake for about 50 minutes until a wooden pick inserted through the centre comes out clean.

Cool on wire rack for 6 minutes.

Turn out of tin; remove lining paper and cool on cake rack.

Makes 1, 9-inch cake

Coconut sweet bread

3 cups flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups finely grated coconut

½ cup butter

¼ cup milk

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cloves

1 egg

1 cup raisins

½ cup glace cherries, chopped,

green and red

¼ cup mixed peel

¼ cup currants

Sugar syrup and brown sugar to finish the bread

Combine coconut with ½ cup milk, beat eggs and add.

Combine flour with, baking powder, sugar and spices, add butter and combine to a crumbly texture.

Add coconut mixture and stir well, add a little more milk if needed to make a soft dough.

Add dried fruits, and stir.

Divide mixture among 2 bread pans about 8 inches by 4 inches.

Sprinkle tops with sugar.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes until a wooden pick comes out clean for large, or 30 to 40 for small

Combine 2 tbs brown sugar with 1 tsp warm water, stir to dissolve them brush onto bread and return to oven briefly.

Makes 2

