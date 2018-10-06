‘No benefit from Kamla’s $15m India trip’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar during her contribution to the 2019 budget debate on Friday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Public Administration Minister Marlene Mc Donald has slammed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for saying the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government, in its three years in office, has not brought any direct foreign investment to TT.

In a fiery contribution to the budget debate on Friday in the House of Representatives, Mc Donald reminded members of Persad-Bissessar’s trip to India as prime minister shortly after the People’s Partnership assumed office in 2010.

She claimed the PP Government had spent over $15 million during the trip which did not redound to “one cent of direct foreign investment” for TT.