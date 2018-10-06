MPs erupt over Marlene’s ‘penis’ talk

Marlene McDonald

SPEAKER Bridgid Annisette-George had to rise to restore order after Opposition MPs were sent into a uproar after a rarely-heard word was seemingly mouthed by Marlene Mc Donald, Minister of Public Administration, in Friday’s Lower House budget debate.

“I am happy to announce that we are in the process of developing an information system. It’s called the PENIS.”

At that Opposition MPs went into an uproar.

“Ayyy! An improper word!” shouted one MP. Mc Donald sat.

“That’s unparliamentary,” remarked another Opposition MP.

Even the deaf/sign-language translator on the Parliament Channel flashed a broad grin at the unusual acronym.

The Speaker rose, stood sternly and waited on MPs to calm down.

She called on Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee to settle. One Opposition MP tried to argue, “We heard a dirty word.”

Mc Donald rose to continue. “I wouldn’t call that word again,” she promised, promoting good natured laughter through the chamber, herself also struggling to keep a straight face.