Morvant shot dead after bar fight

A Morvant man was killed this morning after gunmen returned to a bar where there was a fight earlier and opened fire on those liming.

According to police reports, around 6.15 am, the gunmen in a red Nissan Tiida stopped opposite Universal Bar along the Western Main Road, St James and opened fire on patrons. Police said prior to the shooting there was a fight at the bar and police suspect the men in the Tiida were involved.

The deceased is Mervyn Martin, 38, of Lady Young Road, Morvant. Three other men were also injured. They are Keshorn Reifer, 26, of Dundonald Hill, St James, Mikael De Freitas, 27, of Broad Road, St James and Roger Frederick, 28, also of St James.

Western Division officers as well as the Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations. This murder is the seventh for the week.