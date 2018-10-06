Many wrongs in Le Hunte matter

THE EDITOR: Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte was wrong – you have to follow the directives of the police officers and also not make a scene in public. It should have been done discreetly.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith – you cannot criticise your officers in public and on site, you cannot tell your officers to use other people’s phones, and you cannot contradict the report of your officers in public.

Police officer – we the public have all faced similar treatment and behaviour as mentioned by Le Hunte. You lost all support when you gave the wrong regimental number and refused to properly identify yourself. If you were visible and not standing by the side or in the shade, you would have directed the minister beforehand to the correct path.

Too many wrongs; nothing seems to be right.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE via e-mail