Lee: Energy Minister ‘delusional’

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee. FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS

POINTE-A-PIERRE MP David Lee said the Petrotrin brouhaha has wiped the smile from the face of Energy Minister Franklin “Frankie” Khan.

“This Energy Minister is delusional,” Lee said in the House budget debate on Friday, of Khan’s stance that the new Petrotrin would import refined product and re-export to Caricom nations which Lee said are already seeking fresh sources. “He used to smile a lot but not again. I feel he personally is not in agreement with shutting down Petrotrin but he is going along with the status quo.” Lee challenged Khan, “I want to ask the Minister of Energy, who recommended the closure of Petrotrin? Who really recommended the closure?”

Lee said that none of the reports on Petrotrin - by Lashley, Solomon or Mc Kinsey - had recommended the closure.

“The narrative keeps changing,” he said of the time-line of Government’s various explanations as to Petrotrin’s fate.

While the Prime Minister had promised to be “transparent, honest and accountable,” Lee said the Government had not been so over Petrotrin.