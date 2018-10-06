‘Jewel’ dies in accident

Accident victim Leeandra Jewel Phroodom

A 32-year-old woman is dead and her male passenger fighting for his life after an early morning accident along the Uriah Butler Highway.

Police reports indicate that Leeandra Phroodom, also called Jewel, of Derrick Road, Chase Village, was heading south along the highway when she crashed near Warren Road around 1 am. Police said the car flipped several times and Phroodom was thrown from the vehicle. Her passenger Dale Seebalack is warded in a critical condition at hospital.

Corporal Ramdin of the Chaguanas Police Station is continuing investigations.