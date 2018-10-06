Bandits steal $500,000 in cigarettes

POLICE are investigating a robbery on Thursday morning in Morvant, where a van with about $500,000 in cigarettes was stolen along with a pistol and a quantity of cash.

Sources said the incident happened just after 10 am, while a salesman and a security guard were at work in Never Dirty, Morvant. Police told Newsday the men were ambushed by four armed bandits.

One warned the guard not to make any sudden moves or he would be killed.

The bandits then took his gun and made off with the van, which held the cigarettes and a steel vault with an undisclosed amount of cash.

North Eastern Division police are investigating.