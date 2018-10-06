2 Cents Movement inspires patriotism

The 2 Cents Movement at the Carapichaima West Secondary school during the National Secondary School Spoken Word Outreach Tour.

THE buzzing popularity of spoken word poetry is evident, and many young poets have turned the genre into viable careers, performing around the world and training younger poets over the last four years.

The 2 Cents Movement has been in the forefront with its school outreach tours. This year, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts partnered with the movement as it staged its sixth annual National Secondary School Spoken Word Outreach Tour (formerly known as the Bocas Speak Out Secondary School Spoken Word Tour).

The 2 Cents Movement’s programme formed part of the 2018 National Patriotism Month which began in August and specifically targeted young people in secondary schools throughout TT with the theme Legacy is Me.

The tour aimed at inspiring national pride in students through an hour-long performance, titled Legacy is Me, featuring a patriotically-dressed poetry caravan armed with poems about the history of TT. The performance incorporates elements of theatre and music.

As part of an online campaign, three of the poems used on the tour will be turned into three videos. A fourth video compilation of 100 students, each saying why the legacy of the country depends on them in one sentence each, will also be produced. These videos will be posted on the ministry’s social media platforms. The school tour ended yesterday.