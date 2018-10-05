Reggae singer Million Voice dies

Local reggae artiste Kevin “Million Voice” Young died today at about 8 am at the Sangre Grande hospital. He was 41.

This was confirmed by his manager Tyrone Tsoi-A-Sue, who said Million Voice died from kidney failure, although he had battled cancer for a while.

He was the brother of another well-known local reggae singer, Brendon “I-Sasha” Young.

Million Voice went into the hospital ten days ago, Tsoi-A-Sue told Newsday. A fundraiser was held last year to help the singer with his medical expenses.

Tsoi-A-Sue said, “Million was one of the phenomenal reggae artistes of TT."

He was known for hits such as One Family, his biggest hit, and I Know Jah Done with I-Sasha.