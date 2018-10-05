Red House on schedule, work begins at Whitehall

Photo by Xavier Sylvester.

Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) chairman Noel Garcia today said restorative works have started at Whitehall, and the completion of the Red House is on schedule and within budget.

Speaking briefly to Newsday, Garcia said all the scaffoldings were up and workmen have already began to work on Whitehall, St Clair.

He said the project is expected to be completed sometime in April, 2019, and will cost an estimated $25 million.

“The repair of the roof is one of the major problems. The leaking of the roof is what caused the former prime minister Patrick Manning to vacate the premises.

"There are also some structural issues on the south eastern side of the building. We are replacing the air-conditioning units, all the plumbing and we are doing over all the electrical fittings.”

Garcia said there are also some masonry issues and repainting to be done.