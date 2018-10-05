Priest gives mourners message of hope Gonzales laid to rest

A MESSAGE of hope was shared yesterday with those who gathered at St Anthony’s Church in Petit Valley to celebrate the life and mourn the death of Steven Andrew Gonsalves, who died after being hit by a stray bullet two Wednesdays ago.

In giving his words of comfort and wisdom, Fr Harold Imamshah encouraged the congregation to hold fast to hope while they mourn Gonsalves’ death.

“It is hard to be a Christian, especially at a time like this.” Imamshah said, “The Bible says that you must grieve, but with a sense of hope. In the scripture, Christ says do not grieve like someone who has lost hope – but he doesn’t say don’t grieve. If you do grieve and you cannot find hope, remember that is just a stage. You will go beyond that.”

The church was packed with mourners, who included friends, family members and co-workers who all gathered at about 9.30 am to pay their respects. The church had standing room only.

The priest also encouraged the congregation to look for comfort in one another, and share that comfort as Gonsalves, who was described as a “wonderful person,” did when he was alive.

“There is no deadline to make sense of his death, and there is no expiry date on our grief. I think of Andrew, and all the times he would sit for many moments holding the hand of one of his grandmothers when she was ill and dying. It meant a lot to him to sit with her, not saying anything. I don’t think Andrew

needed to make sense of that, all that mattered was making that connection.”

Gonsalves died after being hit by a stray bullet while taking a driving lesson on the Western Main Road in Cocorite.

Newsday understands that the bullet struck him in the head, went through his skull and hit his driving instructor, Naresh Harrilal, in the eye.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced brain dead. Two days after he was shot, relatives pulled the plug on the life support system.

Sources told Newsday that Harrilal was discharged from hospital earlier this week, but still has the bullet lodged in his head. However, doctors say he was doing well enough to be discharged and is now at home with family.