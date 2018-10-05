Police, Coast Guard search for man in Carenage

Photo courtesy: Theillers B&B

Police and members of the TT Coast Guard are searching the waters near Boardwalk at Carenage in search of a man who is believed to have drowned.

According to reports, at around 11 am, the man who was liming with friends during an outing was last seen swimming.

When friends made a check for him, but could not find him, therefore believing he may have drowned.

Friends called Carenage police, who then contacted the TT Coast Guard.