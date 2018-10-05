PC detained for assaulting relative

A 28-year-old police constable assigned to the Eastern Division was detained on Thursday by his colleagues from the Valencia Police Station after a 38-year-old female relative made a report against him.

She told Valencia police on Wednesday night that she was at her Valencia home around 8.10 pm when the man broke into her home and physically assaulted her, and said she had a protection order from the court against him.