Over 600 contract ECCE teachers on breadline

More than 600 Early Childhood Care (ECCE) teachers who were on a three-year contract are now on the breadline, as the Ministry of Education has not renewed their contracts.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, president of the Early Childhood Teachers Trade Union (ECTTU) Jamiele Sydney said the union has engaged the Industrial Court to have the teachers reinstated.

However, Sydney said he could not make any promises to teachers who are not members of the union, because of limited resources.

“We will be able to defend our members and bring them back on the job through the Industrial Court, but those who are not our members, we don’t have money and an industrial officer to seek their interest. What are they going to do?”

He said the teachers' union (TTUTA) "gave the workers false hope" in a letter saying it could help them. But, he said, "They are now coming by me. We don’t have the resources.”