Musical send-off for ‘Professor’ this morning

Ken “Professor” Philmore.

In less than an hour, ace panman Ken "Professor" Philmore will be given a musical send-off.

People are already gathered at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, where his funeral will take place.

Former President Anthony Carmona and principal of the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus Brian Copeland, a southerner and also a panman, along with San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello. are scheduled to speak at the service.

A Carnival-like procession, complete with music trucks, leading the funeral cortege, will follow, from SAPA to Guides Funeral Home on Coffee Street, where Philmore will be cremated in a private ceremony.

Philmore died last Sunday, a week after a road accident near Claxton Bay, as he was heading to his St Joseph’s home from a performance in San Fernando.

Several musical tributes have been held for the iconic steelband arranger and composer in the last week, including a brand-new release called Philomore,written by Christophe Grant and sung by Anslem Douglas.