Molotov cocktail thrown into prison officer’s home

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Arouca police are investigating a report of attempted arson at the home of prison officer Khalil Baksh in Arouca, early today.

According to reports, around 1.30 am Baksh, 53, who is assigned to the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre, was asleep while his son, a police officer from the Northern Division, was in his bedroom when they heard a crashing sound.

Baksh and his son checked and saw a window pane at the front of the house broken and a Molotov cocktail was on the ground.

The two men extinguished the fire and alerted Arouca police.