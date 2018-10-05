LIVE BLOG: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar responds to #TTBudget2019

The Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar will respond to the 2019 Budget in Parliament at 10.00 am.

Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from citizens, analysts, economists, and other stakeholders.

Use the hashtag #ttbudget2019 to join the discussion.

The Opposition Leader's response has ended.

If you really looking for a turnaround turn your face to the rising sun. Call elections now. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/j9Q63uBRGR — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

The PM says Balisier House is better run than the Govt. People will agree with me anything and everything is better run than the Govt. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/vVSZB4AxgM — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

We will bring legislation and a special court to wipe out corruption in the protective services. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/Otg04qExsw — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

"Oh please. I can read for myself. They keep heckling and harassing. The truth hurts." @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/CmVHiIdFUj — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

The PM said he would give no undertaking to amend the Children's Life Fund legislation. I will amend the legislation. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/HGocNWLIiF — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

We here discussing billion dollar budget and primary school children have to use buckets to flush toilets.@Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/pjRpHjV6o8 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

I call on the Govt not to close the Petrotrin Refinery. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/KNMP5HUW7N — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

The PNM took a profitable Petrotrin and ran it into the ground. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/yOS81xBAEo — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

None of the reports called for the shutdown of the Petrotrin Refinery. Tell the country who advised them to shut down the refinery? @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/dkVBvjDWHi — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

The situation at Petrotrin was caused by corruption by the PNM over the years. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/jtIfbvNXeB — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

A letter announcing the distribution of termination letters to Petrotrin employees is a contempt of court. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/Xnaqe0teON — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

I have received a letter dated today about the distribution of letters of termination by Petrotrin this morning and workers asked to collect their pink slips in the ballroom. How contemptuous. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/K0MdAiuo2c — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

A UNC government will implement a phased reduction of corporation tax over a five year period and it will attract foreign investment and will be a boost to small and medium businesses. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/NomgchmDKK — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Under a UNC government the East West Corridor will be designated an economic growth pole. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/bnyZMfwFTM — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

I do not agree with the PM that agriculture will never be as commercially viable as oil. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/FjEmIVbpWm — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

We will revitalise traditional agriculture in sugarcane, cocoa, coffee and rice using a cooperative system between the state and farmers. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/5UjRA0dZ0s — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

We don't have a comparative advantage in tourism. We have sun, sea and sand. Other Caribbean countries have better beaches than we do. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/qoBE6IzkNZ — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

A UNC government will make agriculture a key driver of economic diversification. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/QHHhizkPdN — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Speaker: "I will ask you again for the final time to please measure your volumes." @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/EXR4UTojG1 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

UNC National Economic Recovery Plan include a focus on the digital economy, circular economy (elimination of waste) and prosperity through innovation. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/TGdZqxW0v7 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Opposition Leader begins presentation on UNC National Economic Recovery Plan. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

The economy is going to collapse. We are falling off the cliff. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/n77B1E4AZP — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

I look forward to seeing Watson Duke race the Galleons Passage with his pirogue. The great race. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/fa3uSTSwWz — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

The collapse of the seabridge has been more devastating to Tobago economy than any category five hurricane. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/NMyt7ti0yh — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Almost all the projects announced in the budget were repeats. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/5V68SQQkbS — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

In 2015 they said they had a doctor to fix the economy. This doctor is guilty of malpractice and should be fired. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/s5rw1O8k9f — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

50,000 people have lost their jobs under this Govt, 30,000 from their figures and the rest from anecdotal evidence. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/m7yqCHnMHB — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

I disagree with the PM that the numbers at Petrotrin don't matter. "These are human beings with families. The numbers matter." @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/MIvGnbDDyL — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Because of bad mind, spite and malice Govt did not take up projects we had in train. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/bh2KaXmiv3 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Under this Govt there has been a collapse in the Public Sector Investment Programme from $8B to $3B. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/ibs8bQ0CBO — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

From Trade Ministry data shows food prices has gone up 21 per cent from 2015 to now. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/NqUTrKf1Zv — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Foreign reserves has dropped from US $10.5B in 2015 to 7.6B. "And you want to talk about growth and recovery?" @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/J6I7NXpyhu — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Finance Minister repeatedly chastised previous administration for using the overdraft facility while he has done the same. "I will call a spade a spade and a hypocrite a hypocrite." @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/J1u6RCuEfb — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Govt has spent money on vanity projects including $20m for a new Benz for the PM and a $30m loan to a St Lucia toilet paper company. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/XAsvgKp86Z — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Finance Minister drowning us in a red sea of debt. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/DAEQFa5BiB — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Debt to GDP ratio has increased from 47.8 per cent in 2015 to 61 per cent in 2018. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/bmx6f9mfqp — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Country being run on borrowed money with no end in sight. But where is the money going? @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/QWvB7wMWDd — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Future generations will have to clean up the debt mess left by this Government. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/8EBEfciCSI — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

This country is ona dangerous borrowing path that will take us into the hands of the IMF. Debt at 122.1B, highest ever. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/9Sr1IwRFYa — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

The IMF figures were wrong because it did not include Petrotrin closure costs and for the Finance Minister to use them was meant to hoodwink the population. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/dnOgD5AiPQ — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Lack of confidence has changed Foreign Direct Investment in 2014/2015 of US $855m to outflow of US $398M. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/Z4Icjvho7W — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Not a single new project in the non-energy sector under this Government. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/bz1yKVZvRS — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Government put petroleum products into manufacturing to appear as growth in that sector but it is still negligible. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/TTnKdoPpbe — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Growth in the economy is because of increased tax burden including removal of the fuel subsidy.@Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/WQHm8rtwvN — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

According to Government figures economy has contracted by 6.5 per cent and real GDP decreased by 11.2 billion. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/zAzCALLJgo — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Opposition Leader says people in consultations report feeling betrayed by the PM and his Government like Jesus was betrayed by Judas for 30 pieces of silver. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Opposition Leader says people who have lost jobs will get them back under her administration. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/7yUr7jqC5M — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Opposition Leader ti speak on runaway crime, jobs and the economy, healthcare, education, governance and Petrotrin. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/1KtmgebzYo — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has begun her budget response. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/IyibfwvL1V — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 5, 2018