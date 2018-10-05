Kamla: A UNC government will give people their jobs back

The Budget presentation response by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Leader of the Opposition, to the members of parliament and the nation, based on the inital statement made by Colm Imbert, Finance Minister on Monday. Parliament Chamber, Waterfront, Port of Spain. Monday, October 1, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says a United National Congress (UNC) government will return the jobs of everyone who lost them under this administration.

She was responding to the 2018/2019 national budget in the Parliament on Friday.

She said the Government's figures had shown 30,000 jobs had been lost in the past three years of this Government but with anecdotal evidence the number was actually about 50,000. Persad-Bissessar promised her government would return the loss jobs and also had a National Economic Recovery Plan.

She said it was disingenuous for Finance Minister Colm Imbert to "throw up" figures from the International Monetary Fund (Article IV) report because it did not include the impact of the Petrotrin Refinery closure. She said therefore the projections were wrong and accused him of using the figures to hoodwink the population.

Persad-Bissessar also said there has been no economic turn around as Imbert has claimed but the Government was only giving people the "run around" and Imbert had engaged in "statistical gymnastics." She reported real GDP had fell from 170.4 billion in 2015 to 159.2 billion in 2018.

"We can see clearly now there is no turn around."

She also reported foreign direct investment went from $855 million in 2014/2015 to an outflow of US $398 million.

"More money going out. None coming in."