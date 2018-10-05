Galleons Passage sails on Monday

NIDCO and Port Authority officials look on at the Galleon’s Passage as its docks at the Scarborough port last Saturday.

THE Galleons Passage begins its operations on the seabridge on Monday. This information is contained in a statement issued today by the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco).

Nidco said the Galleons Passage will make its maiden voyage on the seabridge on Monday, leaving the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal at 6 am.The Galleons Passage’s return sailing from Scarborough is 4 pm. Nidco said further details will be provided by the Port Authority.

In his budget presentation in the House of Representatives on Monday. Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the ferry will make its first commercial sailing to Tobago within the next seven days.

On a tour of a section of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway Extension project in Cumuto, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said, “I think the Minister of Finance was very, very soft on Nidco.”Sinanan hoped the Galleons Passage would have sailed this week."