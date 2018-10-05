Darrell Cuffy back home

Five months after being snatched by kidnappers at Fairways Maraval, Port of Spain teenager Darrell Cuffy is now back in the arms of his family, after being released close to the Bird Sanctuary in Caroni around 1 am this morning.

A traumatised Cuffy alerted a passerby, who contacted the police and the teenager was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated for cuts and bruises. He was then taken to his Duke Street home, where he was met by his mother, father Farrell and younger brother.

The elated Cuffy family could not contain their joy on seeing Darrell after five months.