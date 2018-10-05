7 Unipet workers retrenched

Seven United Independent Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (Unipet) workers have received retrenchment letters, as the restructuring of the company has started and the company said their jobs had become redundant.

In a press release, Unipet said the redundancy exercise came about as a result of the company’s new focus on providing a different customer experience in a modernised marketplace.

Unipet said more than a year ago employees were told the organisation was being redesigned to realise the new vision.

In keeping with good industrial relations practice, Unipet said, it engaged a process to identify suitable candidates for the new vacancies. Several of the internal applicants did not satisfy the selection criteria.

“This redundancy exercise arose out of the need to redesign Unipet to be able to conduct our business in a modernised environment. Unipet remains committed to supporting the affected employees, in a responsible manner.

It said the redundancies pre-planned and not a result of the recent budget and the impending closure of Petrotrin.

Chairman of Unipet Dr Afraz Ali saidd all questions should be directed to CEO Dexter Riley for response, but that Riley was not in the country at the moment.