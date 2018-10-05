5 months after being snatched, teen released

FREED: Former kidnap victim Darrel Cuffie

THE ordeal of being kidnapped and kept in custody for five months ended early yesterday when Port of Spain teenager Darrell Cuffy was allowed to go free.

Cuffy was released close to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary by kidnappers who removed a dark cloth which they had kept over his head for five months and told him to run.

The dazed and confused teenager began running but in the dark of the night not knowing he was going, he stumbled and fell injuring his knees, and feet in the process.

However, he was able to alert a passer-by who contacted the police and Cuffy was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated for cuts and bruises.

His parents, Farrell Cuffy and Elizabeth Payne were in a state of disbelief early this morning when they received a phone call from the police informing them that their son who they had not seen in five months was in their custody and had been freed by his kidnappers.